Bill Macfadyen: Radius Group Joins Noozhawk in Providing Commercial Real Estate Section

Since Noozhawk’s Real Estate section made its debut late last year, we’ve been pleased to see the enthusiastic response from both readers and Realtors. The site feedback has been great and the traffic consistently strong — perhaps not surprising given that Santa Barbara’s favorite pastime is talking about real estate.

As we look to build on that foundation, we’re pleased to announce our new partnership with Radius Group, the exclusive sponsor of our freshly launched Commercial Real Estate section. Radius will be providing us with properties and perspective to assist readers who may be looking to lease, buy, sell or invest. This economic climate may be a harrowing time to be in commercial real estate, but with uncertainty comes opportunity. The team at Radius Group is positioned to help you reach those rewards.

Founded in 2002 by partners Steve Brown, Scott Glenn, Steve Golis and Bob Tuler, Radius has an additional eight agent-brokers blanketing the South Coast with leasing and sales expertise. Its multifamily division — ie, apartments and other multiunit properties — extends that reach to San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. The company has a support staff of 10.

Brian Johnson, Radius’ general manager and an agent, said the privately held company is thrilled to partner up with Noozhawk.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to team up in an innovative way and help Noozhawk readers find out about the commercial real estate sector, and about new and exciting companies coming to town,” he said.

“We also admire what Noozhawk is doing, and view it as a good way for folks to learn more about Radius and what we offer the business community.”

Johnson said Radius is acutely aware of the technological revolution sweeping the commercial real estate business, just like every other sector of society.

“Just in the past year or two, technology has taken on a new importance,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot more folks coming to our Web site to check out listings and fliers. But we’ve also seen the potential for our Web site to host additional information on each property — in some cases, a lot more information. Not only can you download fliers, you can download floor plans, reports, maps and more.”

Johnson credits these digital developments for the increasing accessibility between agent and client.

“Agents respond faster,” he explained. “We can work just as efficiently outside the office as in. We can reach documents immediately and get them right out to our clients to review.”

Speaking of accessibility, Radius’ listings are now available through Noozhawk, and Johnson and other team members will be writing regularly for the Commercial Real Estate section, as well. They’ll be able to provide leasing-and-sales facts and figures, tips, trends, market analysis, and comings and goings.

As Noozhawk continues to refine our real estate presentation, we’re currently working on a number of dynamic features to enhance what we offer. We believe you’ll enjoy Radius Group’s participation and that you’ll appreciate the next items on our to-do list.

