Sheriff’s Department Hires Former Inmate for Treatment Program

Scott Snowbarger turned his life around, and now he's putting his experience to work helping others

Five years sober. It’s the difference between Scott Snowbarger being a frequent inmate and getting a job at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

He was in jail and prison for periods of time since the 1990s for drug- and alcohol-related issues, with the most recent stint in 2004. During each of his three stays of four to six months, he participated in the Sheriff’s Treatment Program, in which inmates live separately from the general population and are required to undergo meetings, counseling and program activities.

The department hired him as a drug and alcohol counselor for the program last December.

It’s unusual for a former inmate to be hired, but it was critically important for the program, Sheriff Bill Brown said. He said that not only will Snowbarger be a “truly credible voice,” but it shows the department’s commitment to its re-entry philosophy.

The department wants the community to take a chance on reformed criminals, since the likelihood of reoffending is much higher if they don’t have a livelihood, housing or a commitment to staying sober.

“This is an example where we have to walk the walk and open the door for someone who had turned around,” Brown said.

Snowbarger, who is 43, looks like the kind of person you would find working in a cubicle. He wears glasses, business attire and a laminated Sheriff’s Department staff badge around his neck at all times — a far cry from his jail jumpsuit.

During his time in the program, he met with counselors and volunteers who shared the message of recovery, and he had what program supervisor Chuck McClain calls a lightbulb moment.

“I think for me it just sank in this last time,” Snowbarger said. “I was willing to do what they were doing — bottom line.”

After being released on Dec. 23, 2004, Snowbarger went through the program’s exit plan and entered a recovery home. Continued involvement in programs after leaving jail is essential, and individuals who complete outside programs boast even lower recidivism rates.

Many inmates leave jail with nothing, and he worked in tile for a construction company to pay for the $600-per-month recovery home and later worked for Plow to Porch Organics. Soon after, he created a business plan to start the All Star Recovery men’s sober living home, which someone else runs for him now that he’s been hired on as a counselor.

Outside of work, he frequently attends the monthly barbecues held for treatment program staff and former inmates, and he got involved with volunteering at the jail.

“Let’s face it, it’s nice for them to see you in clothes that don’t say ‘County of Santa Barbara’ on them,” Snowbarger said with a laugh.

He led 12-step introductory meetings as a volunteer, and he shared his experiences with inmates in the treatment program housing units. Once aware of the job opening, he thought he had no chance of getting hired because of his criminal background and lack of counseling education.

“Even today, I still think I’m crazy for trying,” he said.

The application process involved compiling a report of all of his arrests and violations, taking a polygraph examination and undergoing a 5½-hour investigative interview.

His unique perspective gave him an advantage over the other 40 or so applicants, and the hiring speaks volumes about the administration’s belief in the program, Snowbarger said.

Since his first day of work on Dec. 14, 2009, he’s been working toward his 15-client caseload and leads four 12-step introduction sessions per week.

His time is spent in the sessions, meeting individually with inmates and updating their files. Only long-term inmates are allowed personal counselors, since there aren’t enough staff members to go around.

One day, perhaps Snowbarger’s cubicle walls will have as many pictures of successful program participants as McClain’s. Snowbarger is in one of those pictures, as McClain was his one-on-one counselor when he was an inmate.

Some of the inmates Snowbarger counsels were his fellow program participants on the inside, but it doesn’t make him uncomfortable. He said the inmates have responded well to him so far.

“Word spreads quickly among the inmate population, so once you tell one you’re there to help, it spreads,” Snowbarger said. “Automatically, from an inmate’s perspective, you’re trained to be dishonest to anyone wearing (a Sheriff’s Department identification badge).”

He said he’s still not used to moving freely around the jail. He doesn’t have keys to anything, since he’s a civilian rather than a sworn deputy, but it’s kind of exciting to come and go.

When he received his certificate of appointment, he held his arms behind his back in the presence of the deputies out of nervousness, he said.

It’s taken him many years, but he now has a life most people would perceive as normal, he said. Outside of his new job, he helps organize the Alcoholics Anonymous golf tournament, lives with a roommate and is attending SBCC to get his California State Drug and Alcohol Certification.

Getting paid to do something he used to do for free was unexpected, but Snowbarger said he may pursue drug and alcohol counseling as a career.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .