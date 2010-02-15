Speaking of Stories Listens In on ‘Voices From Vietnam’

An evening of stories on Feb. 24 coincides with the 'Marking Time: Voyage to Vietnam' exhibit at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Speaking of Stories and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will present Voices From Vietnam at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the maritime museum.

Stories recording diverse experiences of the Vietnam War will be presented in conjunction with the maritime museum’s exhibit “Marking Time: Voyage to Vietnam.”

Faline England will read excerpts from Shrapnel in the Heart by Laura Palmer. Lisa Gates will read from Hope Is the Thing with the Golf Club by Susan O’Neill. Edward Lee will read excerpts from The Boat by Nam Le. Robert Lesser will read from Duty by Tobias Wolff, and Jon Zuber will read poetry from Tigers and Songbirds by J. Cruickshank Muir.

Voices From Vietnam is directed by Maggie Mixsell.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s exhibit “Marking Time: Voyage to Vietnam” runs through April 24 and contains graffiti and artifacts left behind by the troops on their three-week journey to war.

Tickets for the Feb. 24 performance are $30 for general admission, or $25 for veterans, museum members and Speaking of Stories subscribers.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.3875.