Strickland Proposes Memorial Statue of Reagan for Capitol

Senate Bill 963 calls for memorializing the former California governor and U.S. president

State Sen. Tony Strickland has proposed a bill to erect a memorial statue of Ronald Reagan at the state Capitol.

The statue would be in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Reagan, an iconic U.S. political figure who served as governor of California and the 40th president of the United States.

“Ronald Reagan occupies a unique place in the history of our state and our country,” Strickland said. “His dedication and fearless leadership encouraged and strengthened our nation in the face of many critical challenges. This memorial is a tribute to a great man who made an immeasurable contribution to the state of California and to the United States.”

Senate Bill 963 states that the planning, construction and maintenance of the memorial would be funded through private donations, not state dollars. The actual design and location of the statue are still being determined.

Strickland said he would like the statue to be in place on or before Feb. 6, 2011.

His proposal has the support of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, which is charged with continuing his legacy.

“The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation believes that the proposed statue honoring Ronald Reagan would give the people of California a special opportunity to remember their governor of eight years, whose vision of freedom and example of leadership is as important today as it was then,” foundation Executive Director John Heubusch said.

— Matt Guthrie is a communications director for Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.