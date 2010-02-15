Supervisors to Hear About New State-Funded Parolee Program

Day-reporting centers providing treatment, education and job skills could come to the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria areas

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hear from Sheriff Bill Brown on Tuesday when he presents a new parolee program that could reduce local recidivism.

State-funded, day-reporting centers for parolees could be established in the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara areas, and would provide programming such as substance abuse treatment, anger management, education and job skills as a means to re-enter society, according to the sheriff’s presentation. The program would deal with parolees who will be released in Santa Barbara County or who have already been released, but the program wouldn’t increase those numbers.

The centers would be operated by a private vendor or a nonprofit organization with oversight from the sheriff.

Funding or a contract commitment for the project won’t be on the table Tuesday, and will be decided at a later meeting, but the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has said it will fund the effort and not require any money from the county.

Minimal services are currently given to parolees, according to the Sheriff’s Department, and more than 1,000 parolees were released in Santa Barbara County in 2008.

Keeping those parolees out of jail for the long term would be the focus of the day-reporting centers, a concept recommended by the National Institute of Corrections when it issued an assessment of the local jail system in 2006.

Overcrowding and early release of parolees remain issues at the jail, and more than 20 grand jury reports have reiterated the need for a new jail, according to county staff reports.

The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .