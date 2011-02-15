Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Application Deadline Is Thursday for Goleta Water District’s Board Vacancy

A replacement will be appointed to serve the remainder of a two-year term ending in December 2012

By John McInnes, Goleta Water District | February 15, 2011 | 4:11 p.m.

The Goleta Water District’s recruitment process for filling the Board of Directors seat vacated by Larry Mills will wind to a close this week.

The Board of Directors will appoint a replacement to serve the remaining two-year portion of Mills’ term, ending in December 2012.

All interested individuals are encouraged to submit an application for consideration no later than this Thursday, Feb. 17. Applicants must be a registered voter, at least 18 years old and reside within the boundaries of the Goleta Water District.

“We anticipate receiving applications from a number of highly qualified individuals,” board president Bill Rosen said. “Serving as a member of this board is a way for someone to make a real difference by providing an essential service to their community. This is a unique opportunity, as the Goleta Water District is the largest special district in Santa Barbara County.”

The district is governed by a five-member Board of Directors and provides water to a diverse population of about 85,000 customers, including agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial and institutional accounts.

The district’s water system includes more than 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system, and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project. The estimated replacement value of the entire system is about $700 million.

Application are available online at www.golewater.com and at the district’s headquarters, 4699 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. For more information, call 805.964.6761.

— John McInnes is general manager of the Goleta Water District.

 
