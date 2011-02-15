Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:15 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

CALM to Celebrate 25 Years of Authors, Stories

The Celebrity Authors Luncheon on March 19 will include book signings and interviews

By Jennifer Guess for CALM | February 15, 2011 | 3:23 p.m.

One of Santa Barbara’s most cherished literary events soon will celebrate its silver anniversary. CALM’s 25th Annual Celebrity Authors Luncheon, presented by the CALM Auxiliary, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Interviewed authors this year include Jack Canfield, Jean-Michel Cousteau, Sue Grafton, Jane Hamilton and Susan Straight. Andrew Firestone will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Book signing and purchasing will begin at 10 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. Author interviews will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Tickets are $125. For reservations or more information, call 805.682.3925. All ticket proceeds and a percentage of book sales will benefit CALM (Child Abuse Listening & Mediation), the only nonprofit in Santa Barbara County focused solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence.

Jack Canfield
Jack Canfield

Special recognition will be given this year to CALM Auxiliary co-chairs Sharon Bifano and Stephanie Ortale, for dedicating 25 years to CALM and for making the Authors Luncheon a tremendous success. They have been the driving force behind the Authors Luncheon since 1987, and this will be their final year chairing the event. These incredible women have helped raise more than $1 million to help children and families in Santa Barbara recover from the devastation of child abuse, and to live happier, healthier lives.

The Authors

Canfield is the originator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series. He has fostered the emergence of inspirational anthologies as a genre and watched it grow into a successful enterprise. He is the driving force behind the development and delivery of more than 125 million books sold through the Chicken Soup for the Soul ® franchise.

Jean-Michel Cousteau
Jean-Michel Cousteau (Carrie Vonderhaar photo)

He shares his insight in his book The Success Principles: How to Get From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be. Canfield is a Harvard University graduate with a master’s degree in psychological education. Click here for more information.

Cousteau is an explorer, environmentalist, educator, film producer and author. He has dedicated himself and his vast experience to communicate to people of all nations and generations his love and concern for our water planet.

Cousteau has spent most of his adult life nurturing the work of his famous father and now, in his newest book, My Father, the Captain, he gives us an intensely personal look into the lives of the Cousteau family. Click here for more information.

Sue Grafton
Sue Grafton (Laurie Roberts photo)

Grafton, New York Times bestselling author, is published in 28 countries and 26 languages. Her books, an alphabetical mystery series, began in 1982. She has been named a Grand Master by the Mystery Writers of America and is a recipient of the Ross Macdonald Literary Award. Grafton is currently working on “V,” having completed U is for Undertow. Click here for more information.

Hamilton lives, works and writes in an orchard farmhouse in Wisconsin. Her short stories have appeared in Harper’s magazine. Her first novel, The Book of Ruth, won the PEN/Ernest Hemingway Foundation Award for best first novel and was a selection of the Oprah Book Club. Her second novel, A Map of the World, was an international bestseller. Her newest book, Laura Rider’s Masterpiece, is not only funny but also sexy and provocative. Click here for more information.

Jane Hamilton
Jane Hamilton

Straight’s newest novel, Take One Candle Light a Room, portrays the forces that tear families apart and the ties that bind them together. She has written for The New York Times Magazine, the Los Angeles Times and Harper’s Magazine.

She has won an Edgar Award and an O. Henry Award, and was a finalist for the National Book Award. Click here for more information.

Susan Straight
Susan Straight

In addition to the interviewed authors, the following authors also are scheduled to attend the event and be available for book signing: Joan Blacher, Murder Canyon; Dianne Dixon, The Language of Secrets; Brooks Firestone, Valley Animals; Maria Chesley Fisk, Teach Your Kids to Think; Josie Martin, Never Tell Your Name; Lance Mason and Gary Byrne, Seven Paths to Poverty; Oonagh Jane Pope and Julie Ann Brown, Alinda of the Loch; Douglas Pricer, A Candle in the Chapel; Starshine Roshell, Wife on the Edge; Romney Steele, My Nepenthe; Wilhelmina Whitewitch, Piglet Willy; and Teresa Fanucchi and Ann Chamberlin, A Place at the Table.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. For more information about its services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 