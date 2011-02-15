Cate Students, Teachers Give Back for Public Service Day

Students and teachers from Cate School volunteered last Wednesday at 31 locations as part of Cate’s annual Public Service Day.
The groups embraced Cate’s motto of “Servons,” spending the morning at a variety of nonprofits, including nine public schools, the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter, Direct Relief International, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Habitat for Humanity and the Ty Warner Sea Center.
“Thank you for a great day out at Tar Pits Park,” the director of Parks and Recreation in Carpinteria wrote. “The continuation of work over the years with the help of your students is really making a difference.”
The principal of Adelante Charter School of Santa Barbara wrote: “When can the Cate students return? I heard many great comments about today — thank you so much for sharing the students with us.”
— Don Orth is the communications director for Cate School.