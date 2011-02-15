Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:11 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Cate Students, Teachers Give Back for Public Service Day

The school spends a day volunteering at 31 locations in the community

By Don Orth, Cate School | February 15, 2011 | 5:23 p.m.

Students and teachers from Cate School volunteered last Wednesday at 31 locations as part of Cate’s annual Public Service Day.

The groups embraced Cate’s motto of “Servons,” spending the morning at a variety of nonprofits, including nine public schools, the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter, Direct Relief International, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Habitat for Humanity and the Ty Warner Sea Center.

“Thank you for a great day out at Tar Pits Park,” the director of Parks and Recreation in Carpinteria wrote. “The continuation of work over the years with the help of your students is really making a difference.”

The principal of Adelante Charter School of Santa Barbara wrote: “When can the Cate students return? I heard many great comments about today — thank you so much for sharing the students with us.”

— Don Orth is the communications director for Cate School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 