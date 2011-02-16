Member Committee of Biltmore’s Coral Casino Files Charges Against Ty Warner Hotels

Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts is accused of reneging on promises it made in obtaining its county permit to 'preserve the nature' of the swim and tennis club

The member committee of the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara has filed charges against Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts for violating the county’s governing coastal development permit.

Committee chairman William Reyner said Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts, which did not respond to Noozhawk’s requests for comment, made promises about the use of Coral Casino that were not met. Once the county approved Ty Warner’s renovation plans, it increased hotel guest use and forbade members from its full use rather than “preserving the nature of the club for its members” as Ty Warner had originally promised, according to a news release.

“The integrity of the county planning process is at stake,” Reyner said. “If the county does not enforce its permit conditions, the Biltmore Hotel will swallow up the Coral Casino and destroy this treasure that the community has enjoyed for 70 years.”

He said the county’s conditions of approval included that the Coral Casino be a privately operated social swim and tennis club.

But Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts said it is not constrained at all by the county, there are no limits on hotel guest use and that it has no obligation to maintain the casino as a private social swim and tennis club, according to the news release.

The member committee alleged that management rewrote the regulations — without notice — to include that the Coral Casino’s purpose is to “furnish during the year exclusive facilities for the entertainment, recreation and enjoyment of the resort guests.”

The committee outlined several stipulations the county should enforce, including limiting the daily number of hotel guests who use the club and charging a reasonable fee.

