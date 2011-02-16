Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:58 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Member Committee of Biltmore’s Coral Casino Files Charges Against Ty Warner Hotels

Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts is accused of reneging on promises it made in obtaining its county permit to 'preserve the nature' of the swim and tennis club

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 16, 2011 | 12:54 a.m.

The member committee of the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara has filed charges against Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts for violating the county’s governing coastal development permit.

Committee chairman William Reyner said Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts, which did not respond to Noozhawk’s requests for comment, made promises about the use of Coral Casino that were not met. Once the county approved Ty Warner’s renovation plans, it increased hotel guest use and forbade members from its full use rather than “preserving the nature of the club for its members” as Ty Warner had originally promised, according to a news release.

“The integrity of the county planning process is at stake,” Reyner said. “If the county does not enforce its permit conditions, the Biltmore Hotel will swallow up the Coral Casino and destroy this treasure that the community has enjoyed for 70 years.”

He said the county’s conditions of approval included that the Coral Casino be a privately operated social swim and tennis club.

But Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts said it is not constrained at all by the county, there are no limits on hotel guest use and that it has no obligation to maintain the casino as a private social swim and tennis club, according to the news release.

The member committee alleged that management rewrote the regulations — without notice — to include that the Coral Casino’s purpose is to “furnish during the year exclusive facilities for the entertainment, recreation and enjoyment of the resort guests.”

The committee outlined several stipulations the county should enforce, including limiting the daily number of hotel guests who use the club and charging a reasonable fee.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 