Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:09 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Arts & Lectures Follows Silk Road to Brooklyn

The string quartet will perform Wednesday in Campbell Hall

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 15, 2011 | 6:25 p.m.

Our friends at UCSB Arts & Lectures are offering a concert by that rising star of avant-garde string quartets, Brooklyn Rider — Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen on violins, Nicholas Cords on viola and Eric Jacobsen on cello — at 8 p.m. Wednesday in UCSB Campbell Hall.

The quartet, all of whom are resident players of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project, will share the Campbell stage with the eminent — and extraordinary-looking — Persian composer and kamancheh (spike-fiddle) virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor, who is also known for his collaborations with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, as well as the Ghazal Ensemble and Masters of Persian Music.

(In some circles it might be more proper to say that the stage is Kalhor’s to share with Brooklyn Rider, but since the quartet plays all five of the works on the program and Kalhor only one, which he composed, I will let the above paragraph stand as first written.)

The concert’s program is as follows: Federico II from Viaggio in Italia by Giovanni Sollima; the Quartet No. 3, Mishima by Philip Glass; Atashgah and Beloved, Do Not Let Me Be Discouraged by the Riders’ Jacobsen; and Silent City by Kalhor.

Brooklyn Rider’s commitment to contemporary composers is matched by their brilliance in performing the works of same. They have a tactile, sensuous sound that melds surprisingly well with just about anything in their eclectic, international repertory. Comparisons with the venerable Kronos Quartet are probably inevitable, and do not automatically favor the more established ensemble. One can only hope there is room for two at the top.

Commissioned by Carnegie Hall and recorded with Brooklyn Rider, Kalhor’s Silent City commemorates the Kurdish village of Hallabja in Iraqi Kurdistan. (Though he was born in Tehran, and was trained in Persian musical traditions, Kalhor’s family is Kurdish.)

Tickets for Brooklyn Rider and Kalhor are $28 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students. For tickets or more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 