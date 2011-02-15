Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Arts & Lectures Follows Silk Road to Brooklyn

Our friends at UCSB Arts & Lectures are offering a concert by that rising star of avant-garde string quartets, Brooklyn Rider — Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen on violins, Nicholas Cords on viola and Eric Jacobsen on cello — at 8 p.m. Wednesday in UCSB Campbell Hall.

The quartet, all of whom are resident players of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project, will share the Campbell stage with the eminent — and extraordinary-looking — Persian composer and kamancheh (spike-fiddle) virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor, who is also known for his collaborations with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, as well as the Ghazal Ensemble and Masters of Persian Music.

(In some circles it might be more proper to say that the stage is Kalhor’s to share with Brooklyn Rider, but since the quartet plays all five of the works on the program and Kalhor only one, which he composed, I will let the above paragraph stand as first written.)

The concert’s program is as follows: Federico II from Viaggio in Italia by Giovanni Sollima; the Quartet No. 3, Mishima by Philip Glass; Atashgah and Beloved, Do Not Let Me Be Discouraged by the Riders’ Jacobsen; and Silent City by Kalhor.

Brooklyn Rider’s commitment to contemporary composers is matched by their brilliance in performing the works of same. They have a tactile, sensuous sound that melds surprisingly well with just about anything in their eclectic, international repertory. Comparisons with the venerable Kronos Quartet are probably inevitable, and do not automatically favor the more established ensemble. One can only hope there is room for two at the top.

Commissioned by Carnegie Hall and recorded with Brooklyn Rider, Kalhor’s Silent City commemorates the Kurdish village of Hallabja in Iraqi Kurdistan. (Though he was born in Tehran, and was trained in Persian musical traditions, Kalhor’s family is Kurdish.)

Tickets for Brooklyn Rider and Kalhor are $28 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students. For tickets or more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

