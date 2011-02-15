Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

High Surf Advisory Issued for Central Coast

14-foot surf expected to impact west-facing beaches through Thursday afternoon

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 15, 2011

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a high surf advisory for Santa Barbara County, from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The high surf, expected to be 10 to 14 feet, is expected to mostly affect west-facing beaches with strong rip currents and beach erosion.

Residents and beachgoers in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties are advised to take precautionary actions.

