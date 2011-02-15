Inner Light Gospel Choir Offers Workshop, Concert Featuring Steven Roberts

This month's events will be held in celebration of Black History Month

It’s that time of year! Mama Pat’s Inner Light Community Gospel Choir is celebrating Black History Month with a rousing workshop and concert.

Anyone can participate in the workshop — and learn to sing gospel songs. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25 at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. The cost for the workshop is $35, which includes all workshop materials and concert participation.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, Feb. 26, also at First United Methodist Church.

Concert tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors.

This gospel music workshop is for anyone who has ever wanted to sing! No experience is required, and there will be no auditions — just come with a desire to let loose and sing!

Steven Roberts will teach by rote five to eight original songs (no music reading necessary). He has been nominated twice for Grammy Awards and is known throughout the industry as an outstanding and consistent gospel writer. He has been asked to give his workshops all over the United States and abroad, including Japan. Santa Barbara’s own Dauri Kennedy will be on-site giving tips and a group lesson on how to sing gospel as well

On Saturday night, all the work will come together at the 16th Annual Gospel Concert. Singing the music we learned at the workshop — spirituals, contemporary gospel, southern gospel and more, with soloists from our community like Kennedy, Michelle Downey Lawyer and Eje Lynn-Jacobs of Vocal Point fame. Mama Pat’s Inner Light Community Gospel Choir will also display their talents.

For more information, click here or call 805-729-1159.

— Peter Hernandez is the treasurer and assistant director of the Inner Light Community Gospel Choir.