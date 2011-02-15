Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:10 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Inner Light Gospel Choir Offers Workshop, Concert Featuring Steven Roberts

This month's events will be held in celebration of Black History Month

By Peter Hernandez, Inner Light Community Gospel Choir | February 15, 2011 | 5:42 p.m.

It’s that time of year! Mama Pat’s Inner Light Community Gospel Choir is celebrating Black History Month with a rousing workshop and concert.

Anyone can participate in the workshop — and learn to sing gospel songs. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25 at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. The cost for the workshop is $35, which includes all workshop materials and concert participation.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, Feb. 26, also at First United Methodist Church.

Concert tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors.

This gospel music workshop is for anyone who has ever wanted to sing! No experience is required, and there will be no auditions — just come with a desire to let loose and sing!

Steven Roberts will teach by rote five to eight original songs (no music reading necessary). He has been nominated twice for Grammy Awards and is known throughout the industry as an outstanding and consistent gospel writer. He has been asked to give his workshops all over the United States and abroad, including Japan. Santa Barbara’s own Dauri Kennedy will be on-site giving tips and a group lesson on how to sing gospel as well

Workshop participation is $35, and registration will be at the door.

On Saturday night, all the work will come together at the 16th Annual Gospel Concert. Singing the music we learned at the workshop — spirituals, contemporary gospel, southern gospel and more, with soloists from our community like Kennedy, Michelle Downey Lawyer and Eje Lynn-Jacobs of Vocal Point fame. Mama Pat’s Inner Light Community Gospel Choir will also display their talents.

General admission for the concert is $15.

For more information, click here or call 805-729-1159.

— Peter Hernandez is the treasurer and assistant director of the Inner Light Community Gospel Choir.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 