County Supervisors Consider Options to Curb Rising Cost of Employee Pensions

The board hears from officials and the public, and now plans to deliberate the proposed alternatives in closed session

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors got a glance Tuesday at some of the approaches it might take to curb rising pension costs for employees, but it didn’t make any decisions.

Basic pension costs will amount to $90 million for the county’s 4,228 employees this fiscal year, according to a new report put out by a county advisory group.

The county is looking at paying $21 million more than last year just to keep up with contributions. Because of that looming jump, a five-member advisory commission was created last summer to explore alternatives to the county’s current retirement program.

“These are somewhat complex policy decisions for the county,” county actuary Bill Hallmark said, and will be determined through negotiations with labor groups. Hallmark ran through went through various alternatives that adjust the retirement age, the percentage they can draw, and what to apply to current and future employees. Adding a defined contribution element was also discussed.

The alternative that would save the county the most money would have general workers receiving 80 percent of their incomes at age 65, made up of what the county pays, social security and what the employee contributes. This would also require 2.5 percent of worker salaries to go toward a defined contribution plan, though it hasn’t been decided just yet who would pay that 2.5 percent. A second alternative would have the same benefits starting at 62 years of age.

Public safety employees receive the most benefits and employees, after 30 years of service, can collect 90 percent of the income the make in their last year of work.

One alternative would have public safety collecting 80 percent of their salaries at age 60.

Supervisor Salud Carbajal said that because of stock market woes, the county has had to make up for the market’s losses in its pension programs.

“It’s not because we gave more benefits,” he said.

The presentation provided several suggestions that Hallmark said could save the county as much $31 million. But Supervisor Janet Wolf said that those changes are somewhat limited legally. After checking with legal counsel, Wolf said only three of the options are open to being changed outside of negotiations with labor groups. Those three, which include the ability to convert vacation hours into pay, would only save the county about $5.5 million.

A discussion ensued about what could be renegotiated with unions. County counsel said that because of the “vested benefits” protected in the constitution, the county could renegotiate contracts but would have to trade one benefit for another of comparable value.

Weighing those advantages becomes tricky, but the county certainly has full discretion with what benefits to give future employees.

Public comment brought out several speakers, some of which mentioned Monday’s gathering outside the county Administration Building to protest pension costs. The event was organized by the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association.

Commenter Bob Field implored the supervisors to rise above politics to address the issue.

“This is a gigantic problem,” he said, calling on unions and employees to step up in the bargaining process. “It’s tough out there; everybody took a hit.”

Randy Carnahan, who works with county Public Works, said that one of the greatest incentives for taking the job were the benefits. Workers have already agreed to furloughs, deferrals and giving up raises, he said. Without the benefits promised, “what is the benefit of staying here?”

George Greene of SEIU Local 520, the labor group that represents about 2,500 county workers, took issue with some of the comments. He said that SEIU’s average employee retires at about age 62, making about $25,000 annually. The raises the workers have scheduled for this year were negotiated three years ago, he said, adding that this year, the labor group gave the county $8 million in concessions.

Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell also spoke about county costs and their impact on the small city, which contracts with the county Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement. Connell said the rising costs have forced the city to cut positions.

“We let a gang deputy go, and this year, we had to let a detective go,” she said, adding that any actions the county could take would be helpful. Otherwise, she said, the city will have to look elsewhere for law enforcement or reduce service levels.

The board will discuss the alternatives in closed session, and bring it back before the public later for approval.

