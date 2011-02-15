Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB’s Shamrock 5-Miler Selected for Jimmy V Don’t Ever Give Up Run Series

The series raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research

By John Lofthus | February 15, 2011 | 2:42 p.m.

The Shamrock 5-Miler, the second race in the UCSB Running Series, has been selected as one of the lead races in the national Jimmy V Don’t Ever Give Up Run Series.

The series aims to raise money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

“We are really excited to be joining forces with ESPN and Active.com to help put this on,” said John Lofthus, associate director of the UCSB Alumni Association. “While the primary goal of the UCSB Running Series will continue to be raising funds and awareness for student scholarships at UCSB, we are delighted to be able to help focus attention on cancer research as well.”

The Shamrock 5 Miler, set for Saturday, March 5, will once again feature both individual and team competition. The race for the Yellow Jersey will be on the line with locals Mike Shalhoub and Cindy Abrami currently wearing yellow.

Click here for more information about the Shamrock 5 Miler and the UCSB Running Series.

— John Lofthus is associate director of the UCSB Alumni Association.

 
