Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:12 pm

 
 
 
 

The Fund for Santa Barbara Spring Grant Cycle Now Open

Three free workshops are scheduled ahead of the March 11 application deadline

By Geoff Green, The Fund for Santa Barbara | February 15, 2011 | 5:13 p.m.

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s spring 2011 grant-making cycle is under way.

Funding guidelines, applications and a cycle calendar are all available online by clicking here or at either of The Fund for Santa Barbara offices.

All applications must be returned by 5 p.m. Friday, March 11.

The Fund for Santa Barbara supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County. Those who are considering applying for a grant, or for more information about The Fund, free grant-writing workshops are scheduled for the following dates and times:

» Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Office Conference Room, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos

» Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Community Cornerstone Building Conference Room, 120 E. Jones St. in Santa Maria

» Wednesday, March 2, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center, Room 1, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta

To sign up for a workshop, to receive an application or directions, or for more information, click here, call 805.962.9164 or e-mail Nancy Weiss at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or reach The Fund by TDD via CRS at 800.735.2929.

Venues have physical access. For other access requests or information, call 805.962.9164.

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

