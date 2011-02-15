The Fund for Santa Barbara Spring Grant Cycle Now Open

Three free workshops are scheduled ahead of the March 11 application deadline

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s spring 2011 grant-making cycle is under way.

Funding guidelines, applications and a cycle calendar are all available online by clicking here or at either of The Fund for Santa Barbara offices.

All applications must be returned by 5 p.m. Friday, March 11.

The Fund for Santa Barbara supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County. Those who are considering applying for a grant, or for more information about The Fund, free grant-writing workshops are scheduled for the following dates and times:

» Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Office Conference Room, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos

» Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Community Cornerstone Building Conference Room, 120 E. Jones St. in Santa Maria

» Wednesday, March 2, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center, Room 1, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta

To sign up for a workshop, to receive an application or directions, or for more information, click here, call 805.962.9164 or e-mail Nancy Weiss at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or reach The Fund by TDD via CRS at 800.735.2929.

Venues have physical access. For other access requests or information, call 805.962.9164.

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.