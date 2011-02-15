Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Williams Introduces Assembly Bills to Help Protect Public Health

One aims to secure funds for emergency medical services in Santa Barbara County

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 15, 2011 | 10:54 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara. introduced two Assembly bills on Monday. One aims to secure funds to maintain emergency medical services in Santa Barbara County, while the goal of another bill is to reduce the time it takes to update the list of communicable diseases.

“It’s vital for us to continue to fund our local emergency room, which has the longest-serving trauma unit in the region,” Williams said. “It is also critical that public health officials know what to look and test for to prevent the potential spread of communicable diseases.”

Assembly Bill 412 aims to secure money in the Maddy Emergency Medical Services Fund by assessing additional fines and penalties to certain moving violations that are criminal offenses. The allocation of that money to support trauma unit services would be implemented by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Assembly Bill 186 would allow the California Department of Public Health to modify the list of communicable diseases in a more timely and responsive fashion with consultation by the California Conference of Local Health Officers and the California Association of Public Health Laboratory Directors.

Under current law, it could take up to two years for the Department of Public Health to update the list of reportable diseases, whereas under AB 186, it could take as little as two months.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

 
