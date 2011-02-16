International Women’s Festival to Feature an Eclectic Entertainment Lineup

Organizers of the March 4-5 event in Santa Barbara hope to reach out to women from all walks of life, and Noozhawk readers can experience it all for free

The fourth annual International Women’s Festival, set for March 4-5 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, has lined up an eclectic and multicultural mix of entertainment.

The mission of the International Women’s Festival is to address the crucial issues facing women today in an interactive, multicultural and entertaining format.

“We wanted the Women’s Festival’s entertainment lineup to reach out and touch women from all walks,” founder Patty DeDominic said.

Short and Echo, a samba drumming ensemble that formed during the Summer Solstice Parade a few years ago, will start things off with a bang as attendees check in and register.

“Short and Echo is a women’s drumming group,” said Mignonne Profant, co-founder of the John E. Profant Foundation for the Arts. “There’s a core group of performers, but they’re always happy playing with new members. Their performance will get a good beat going for the whole day.”

Profant will fill three roles for the festival: master of ceremonies, entertainment coordinator and performer. She’ll perform selections from her motivational presentation, “Wake Up and Dream,” which she described as selected Broadway songs and American standards to help people recognize dreams buried within themselves.

“The songs I select are put together with the idea of breaking down barriers, helping people hear the dreams that are inside of them and finding a way to pursue those dreams even though other people will quash them,” Profant said. “It’s about helping people discern useful advice. The selections are a taste of of the full act. It’s inspirational recognizing that we all have dreams buried inside of us.”

Nia black belt instructor Jo Williams will help get the crowd moving and singing before the official welcome by DeDominic.

Singer-songwriter Kacey Cubero, who has just returned from her European tour, will perform a musical blend of roots, rock and country.

ATS Bellydance and Drums is scheduled to give an improvisational performance of American tribal style dance, which was created in San Francisco.

“Women who have joined this group have learned a vocabulary of movements, and when they get together, you never never know what can happen,” Profant said. “You see women having a conversation through movement, and it’s exciting to watch it unfold. ATS Bellydance and Drums is different and unique.”

Hip Blessings, a collective of women of all ages, will perform a belly-dancing act.

“Hip Blessings is a belly-dancing troupe open to have all shapes and sizes and ages performing,” Profant said. “It’s an anybody-can-do, this-is-fun attitude.”

“We want to have a combination of pleasure for all senses, and we want to stimulate the left brain and right brain, even though we’re talking about a lot of heavy subjects,” DeDominic said. “The really cool part about our lineup is we have light and entertaining performers to help give people stimulation and keep it exciting and interesting.”

This year’s International Women’s Festival is timed to complement the 100th anniversary of International Women’s Day, which occurs annually on March 8.

Two-day tickets are $15 for students and seniors and $25 for general admission, although Noozhawk readers can attend for free. Click here to register, and use promo code “Noozhawk.”

VIP tickets, which include access to private meetings with speakers and resources, an invitation to special pre- and post- celebration parties, and the designation as a provider of scholarships, are $125. Tickets to attend only the Friday night expo, VIP reception and TechBrew MegaMixer, are $10.

Click here for details about the festival.

— Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @Noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.