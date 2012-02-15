Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:36 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Black History Month Is Meaningful Recognition

We have come a long way in our pursuit of freedom and equality for all, but there's still more to do

By Bill Cirone, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools | February 15, 2012 | 6:06 p.m.

February has been proclaimed Black History Month, saluting Americans of African-American descent who helped develop our nation in countless ways, including those recognized, unrecognized and unrecorded.

In a recent proclamation, the California State Board of Education cited black American history as reflecting the determined spirit of perseverance in black Americans’ struggle to equally share in the opportunities of a nation founded on the principles of freedom for all.

The state board’s proclamation also speaks of black American citizens who have taken part in every American effort to secure, protect and maintain the essence and substance of American democracy.

The nation has recognized black history annually since 1926. For more than 80 years, Black History Month has been celebrated in February because it is the birth month of two individuals who had a great influence on black Americans: Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

It is always a meaningful recognition. The recent release of the movie Red Tails showcases the African-American pilots who played such a critical role in helping secure the peace during World War II. That is one recent example of why this recognition is so important.

Black History Month is a time to explore these issues even further, examining where we were as a country, how we have progressed and where we need to go to live up to our principles of freedom and equality for all. The fact that President Barack Obama was elected the first black president in our nation’s history illustrates how far we have come.

Some rhetoric and actions that continue to take place, sometimes in correlation to that historic election, show how far we still have to go. For that reason, it is fitting we continue these discussions during Black History Month.

California’s history and social science frameworks for public schools urge that the curriculum reflect the experiences of different racial, religious and ethnic groups. Our local schools always take part in this important effort.

— Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 