Suspects in Carpinteria Car Burglaries Arrested After Two-Hour Standoff

Four Ventura County residents are in the Santa Barbara County Jail after a series of recent car burglaries in Carpinteria.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has taken reports for at least 10 car burglaries in the Carpinteria area since last Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, sheriff’s deputies discovered a vehicle, believed to be associated with the crimes, parked outside a motel on the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue. It was soon discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Thousand Oaks.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives attempted to make contact with at least two men in a room at the motel who had been seen driving the car earlier. It was quickly established that there were two men and two women in the room, all of whom refused to come out.

After a two-hour standoff during which the occupants repeatedly refused to exit the building, sheriff’s personnel forced their way into the room, where they arrested all four people inside. Further investigation revealed large amounts of stolen items inside both the motel room and the stolen vehicle.

Booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail were 44-year-old Donald Ray Reyes of Oxnard on charges of resisting arrest and a warrant from Ventura County with bail set at $5,000; 34-year-old Timothy Jay Dalrymple of Oxnard on a no bail state parole hold; 28-year-old Kristina Maria Ferguson of Oxnard on charges of felony receiving stolen property and obstructing/resisting arrest with bail set at $20,000; and 24-year-old Janna Joyce Cucci of Port Hueneme on charges of felony receiving stolen property and obstructing/resisting arrest with bail set at $20,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call the sheriff’s Carpinteria substation at 805.684.5405 x421.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.