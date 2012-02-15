Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:40 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Launches Young Scholars Junior Kindergarten Program

Program will tailor curricula to children ages 4 and 5; learn more at an open house Feb. 23

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | February 15, 2012 | 3:49 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce that beginning in 2012-2013, it will launch the Laguna Blanca Young Scholars Junior Kindergarten Program, a remarkable program that will allow children to begin their Laguna journey as young as 4 years old.

Based on years of evidence, research shows that early childhood education is a key component of cognitive development and future learning. With the addition of the Laguna Young Scholars (LYS) program, children at age 4 will be exposed to Laguna’s philosophical approach, further enhancing their social, cognitive, physical and emotional development and instilling a strong foundation for future success at Laguna Blanca.

New Lower School Head Shayne Horan is leading the charge, as he has navigated this process on two previous occasions, creating elite Junior Kindergarten curricula that align with national standards and premier private school institutions around the nation. The school has already begun a national search for an experienced early childhood instructor, who is versed in the development of children ages 4 to 5.

Aesthetic changes are being planned to transform the current art room into the new LYS classroom, which will further enhance the atmosphere and identify the new area as a space designated for our youngest learners. The space will include bay windows, outdoor benches, a new playground area with state-of-the-art equipment and trikes, and landscaping additions. These changes will all take place in the summer months in order to avoid any interruptions during the remainder of the school year.

About the Program

Creativity is essential to every child’s development, and at Laguna, creative expression and exploration are at the core of each school day. We believe our youngest students benefit most from individualized instruction and a multisensory approach, resulting in a truly authentic learning experience for each child. With enrichment classes in Spanish, art, music, science, physical education and library, our Young Scholars Program expands every child’s curiosity for the world around them. Within an idyllic and safe environment, your child’s emotional intelligence is nurtured while developing a love for learning.

The schedule is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. An extended day option is available.

The public is invited to join us from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, for the Young Scholars Open House, where an artist’s rendering, curricula and comprehensive look at the program will be unveiled. Campus tours will also be available.

For more information, call Lower School admissions associate Kim Romanov at 805.695.8143 x415.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 