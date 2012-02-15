Laguna Blanca Launches Young Scholars Junior Kindergarten Program

Program will tailor curricula to children ages 4 and 5; learn more at an open house Feb. 23

Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce that beginning in 2012-2013, it will launch the Laguna Blanca Young Scholars Junior Kindergarten Program, a remarkable program that will allow children to begin their Laguna journey as young as 4 years old.

Based on years of evidence, research shows that early childhood education is a key component of cognitive development and future learning. With the addition of the Laguna Young Scholars (LYS) program, children at age 4 will be exposed to Laguna’s philosophical approach, further enhancing their social, cognitive, physical and emotional development and instilling a strong foundation for future success at Laguna Blanca.

New Lower School Head Shayne Horan is leading the charge, as he has navigated this process on two previous occasions, creating elite Junior Kindergarten curricula that align with national standards and premier private school institutions around the nation. The school has already begun a national search for an experienced early childhood instructor, who is versed in the development of children ages 4 to 5.

Aesthetic changes are being planned to transform the current art room into the new LYS classroom, which will further enhance the atmosphere and identify the new area as a space designated for our youngest learners. The space will include bay windows, outdoor benches, a new playground area with state-of-the-art equipment and trikes, and landscaping additions. These changes will all take place in the summer months in order to avoid any interruptions during the remainder of the school year.

About the Program

Creativity is essential to every child’s development, and at Laguna, creative expression and exploration are at the core of each school day. We believe our youngest students benefit most from individualized instruction and a multisensory approach, resulting in a truly authentic learning experience for each child. With enrichment classes in Spanish, art, music, science, physical education and library, our Young Scholars Program expands every child’s curiosity for the world around them. Within an idyllic and safe environment, your child’s emotional intelligence is nurtured while developing a love for learning.

The schedule is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. An extended day option is available.

The public is invited to join us from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, for the Young Scholars Open House, where an artist’s rendering, curricula and comprehensive look at the program will be unveiled. Campus tours will also be available.

For more information, call Lower School admissions associate Kim Romanov at 805.695.8143 x415.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.