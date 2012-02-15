Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Gets Boost to Help Its New Organic Vegetable Garden Grow

Agromin donates eight tons of earth-friendly compost

By Diane Rumbaugh for Agromin | February 15, 2012 | 1:30 p.m.

SBCC’s new organic vegetable garden is ready for spring thanks, in part, to an eight-ton donation of compost by Agromin, a manufacturer of earth-friendly soil products made from organic material collected from more than 50 Southern California communities, including those in Santa Barbara County.

The college’s Environmental Horticulture Department will use the garden to teach horticulture students about home gardens and home food production and teach culinary students about building farm-to-restaurant relationships. The produce will be donated to local food banks.

“The department and its instructional garden are focused primarily on teaching sustainable landscaping and gardening options,” said Michael Gonella, chairman of SBCC’s Environmental Horticulture Department. “This vegetable garden will be a key element in the garden and will demonstrate integration of sustainable principles including organic soil care, composting and use of organic compost, water efficiency and food production.”

The garden is located on the eastern portion of the college, overlooking the harbor, on the edge of the coastal bluff.

Before the garden, the area was used for storage of landscaping debris and was overrun with weeds. It was cleared by students and eight 8-foot-by-4-foot raised redwood beds were constructed. An additional four will be built soon.

Students will play a large part in the development and care of the vegetable garden. They have helped with building the raised beds, garden layout, seedling propagation and planting.

Vegetable seedlings are already sprouting in the college greenhouse, including leeks, collards, beets, arugula, Swiss chard and broccoli, and will be transplanted into the garden shortly. Flowers will also be part of the mix to attract beneficial insects.

Agromin donated its Compost 100, an Organic Materials Review Institute-listed compost product.

“It mixes perfectly with the school’s all-organic garden theme,” Agromin CEO Bill Camarillo said. “Since it is OMRI listed, it can be used in certified organic production as well as food processing and handling according to USDA program rules. The soil amendment works great for gardens around the house since it contains no chemicals and is made from only clean and renewable plant materials.”

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 