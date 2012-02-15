Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Names Co-Chairs of Mother’s Day Luncheon

Janet Lew and Cindy Sapienza will organize the event, titled 'Honoring and Remembering Our Mothers'

Janet Lew and Cindy Sapienza have been named co-chairs for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s 11th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon, “Honoring and Remembering Our Mothers,” announced Tamara Skov, executive director of the VNHC Foundation.

The Mother’s Day Luncheon, which includes a silent auction, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 11 at the Coral Casino, 1260 Channel Drive in Montecito.

As is the tradition at this beloved bittersweet event, two Santa Barbara-area mothers will be honored and celebrated as a way to appreciate and understand the role of motherhood in everyday life. Mothers who are still with us and mothers who are not will be recognized.

No stranger to the Mother’s Day Luncheon organizing team, co-chair Lew sold real estate for almost 10 years, and that was after a 15-plus-year tenure in the food service industry.

Lew, a mother of two, and her husband, Steve, are longtime supporters of VNHC (he served as chairman of the Board of Directors for three years). She has served on several committees and regularly clocks in many volunteer hours.

Lew is a native Californian and has proudly called Santa Barbara home since 1999.

Sapienza has been a member of the Mother’s Day Luncheon committee for four years. After spending a 30-year career in executive positions for large retail companies based in New York, Michigan and Texas, Sapienza and her husband were pleased to retire to Santa Barbara in 2002.

She has served on many nonprofit boards and devoted countless hours to community service. Recently, Sapienza returned to her retail roots by opening Legacy, a local home décor store, with fellow VNHC supporter Nancy Kimsey.

For more information on “Honoring and Remembering Our Mothers,” click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.