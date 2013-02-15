Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:54 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Dawn Lafitte Joins Laguna Blanca’s Board of Trustees

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | February 15, 2013 | 4:28 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School is pleased to announce that Dawn Lafitte has joined its Board of Trustees.

Dawn Lafitte
While originally from New York City, Lafitte was raised in Pasadena and earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She continued her marketing-focused studies at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in San Francisco, and has a varied professional background in fashion, advertising and marketing.

Lafitte served under Patty Fox, Saks Fifth Avenue’s longtime fashion director in Los Angeles, planning designer events, fashion shows and assisting with editorial styling and studio relations.

She later served as vice president of Thompson & Company Insurance Services Inc., marketing and placing insurance coverage for several music industry labels through Lloyd’s of London.

Lafitte and her family moved to Santa Barbara 13 years ago and are all actively involved in the community.

In addition to Laguna Blanca’s Board of Trustees, she serves as a trustee at Lotusland and is a member of the National Charity League. She previously served on the boards of the Knollwood Tennis Club and the National Charity League, and was actively involved with the Lobero Theatre Associates, Storyteller Children’s Center and Santa Barbara Cotillions and Supper Club.

Along with her husband, David, a local attorney and board member at Crane Country Day School, Lafitte has three daughters: Allie (Laguna class of 2012) who is attending Texas Christian University, Caty (11th-grader at Laguna) and Emily (ninth-grader at Laguna).

Lafitte has assisted with fundraising and annual funds at all of her daughters’ schools and is looking forward to contributing more to Laguna’s Board of Trustees.

— Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School.

