Foundation’s Masquerade Casino Nights to Help Send Kids to Sports Camps

By Marjorie Large for the one. Sport Foundation | February 15, 2013 | 2:28 p.m.

The one. Sport Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser, Masquerade Casino Nights, from 6 to 11 p.m. March 1 at Studio 240 in the Funk Zone.

This event will raise scholarship funds that ensure all children have the financial means to participate in sports programs. Donations will support local youth sports education for all ages.

Jeff Johnson, founder of the one. Sport Foundation, created the nonprofit in 2008 after seeing that some parents struggled to send children to camps. As the owner of a national soccer school teaching youth sports education, he discovered that some families could not afford to send children to sport camps. The foundation was designed to help cure this problem, and since its inception has granted more than $15,000 in scholarships.

“Youth sports education is not a privilege but a right, and an experience every child should have,” Johnson said.

He has firsthand experience of the impact that sports have on young children through his company, one. Soccer Schools. For 14 years he has developed a camp that teaches soccer, but more importantly, promotes a healthy lifestyle, builds a child’s confidence and teaches them the importance of teamwork.

“Whether soccer, football, swimming or any other sport, a family’s financial situation shouldn’t stop kids from all the benefits that sports teach children,” Johnson said. “That is where one. Sport Foundation comes in.”

Tickets to Masquerade Casino Nights are $60 ($75 at the door) and include gaming, live and silent auctions, DJ and dancing, and catering from the Sage & Onion Café. Call 805.845.6801 or click here for tickets or information. Studio 240 is located at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 240 in Santa Barbara.

It is the mission of the one. Sport Foundation that all children with the motivation to strive in sports education are able to participate and succeed in reaching their lifelong sports goals.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the one. Sport Foundation.

 
