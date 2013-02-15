Letter to the Editor: Animal Companions of the Homeless Overlooked

I want to applaud not only Noozhawk for publishing “Santa Barbara County Volunteers Count Fewer Homeless in Biannual Survey,” but all the volunteers and organizations that joined in this year’s homeless count.

One glaring omission from the count and the story of those living on the streets are their animal companions.

In preparing for the National Museum of Animals & Society’s 2013 summer exhibit, “My Dog Is My Home: Increasing Awareness of Interspecies Homelessness,” we have found that a large percentage of the homeless have animals, and because of these furry family members they are denied many services, including shelter.

These animals, in many cases, are lifelines, giving folks are reason to live, inspiring accountability, and motivating them to forgo drugs and alcohol. I hope in 2015 that the count can include animal family members and show that there is a great need to address and service this sub-population that can be so generous, loving and lifesaving.

Carolyn Merino Mullin, executive director

National Museum of Animals & Society