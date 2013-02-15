Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:55 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Invisible Bars and the Downfall of Middle America

By Nancy E. Kapp | February 15, 2013 | 3:24 p.m.

For centuries we have been calling ourselves a “democracy,” which is a fairy tale. We the people have not had freedom, justice or equality in the ways they are meant to be.

Millions of middle-class families are falling down to poverty levels and homelessness every day. Our government, as usual, pushes it aside like a crying baby unfed, unchanged and screaming for attention. When will our government see and hear us? I know — when it’s too late.

In the last several years, I have been down in the trenches working and witnessing the downfall of middle America. There is a huge epidemic called “homelessness,” and “mental Illness” is sitting in its lap. Many of us want to deny this reflection in the mirror that we see because it’s not a pretty picture. And once again, we have to admit that this is a reality not a dream.

People want to stereotype and discriminate by saying, “Oh, those people are just bums, alcoholics and drug addicts.” This again is a lie. I work with these people, and they are just like you and me — human beings.

If you want to know why people are losing their houses and jobs, look at our government. All they care about is war, nuclear weapons, oil, technology and money. Human compassion is not part of the solution. And seriously, we are paying for all the bad mistakes and intentional wrongdoings of our government. They all promise “change,” and the only thing changing is the digits in their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, I am receiving phone calls from people in need who have just lost everything — people who have worked hard their entire lives and were promised a piece of “the American Dream.” Now this dream has turned into a nightmare.

“I have never been in this position,” they tell me as the tears run down their cheeks. I cry inside with them, knowing and feeling their sorrows. It’s heartbreaking. Every day, my heart breaks because I know why we are falling. Our societal structure is failing the very people who are its backbone because they have been lied to for too long, and still we are lied to.

The truth is as bright as the morning sun and is as clear as a spring day. Lift these invisible bars for we all need to pray.

Nancy E. Kapp
Goleta

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 