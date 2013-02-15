Letter to the Editor: Invisible Bars and the Downfall of Middle America

For centuries we have been calling ourselves a “democracy,” which is a fairy tale. We the people have not had freedom, justice or equality in the ways they are meant to be.

Millions of middle-class families are falling down to poverty levels and homelessness every day. Our government, as usual, pushes it aside like a crying baby unfed, unchanged and screaming for attention. When will our government see and hear us? I know — when it’s too late.

In the last several years, I have been down in the trenches working and witnessing the downfall of middle America. There is a huge epidemic called “homelessness,” and “mental Illness” is sitting in its lap. Many of us want to deny this reflection in the mirror that we see because it’s not a pretty picture. And once again, we have to admit that this is a reality not a dream.

People want to stereotype and discriminate by saying, “Oh, those people are just bums, alcoholics and drug addicts.” This again is a lie. I work with these people, and they are just like you and me — human beings.

If you want to know why people are losing their houses and jobs, look at our government. All they care about is war, nuclear weapons, oil, technology and money. Human compassion is not part of the solution. And seriously, we are paying for all the bad mistakes and intentional wrongdoings of our government. They all promise “change,” and the only thing changing is the digits in their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, I am receiving phone calls from people in need who have just lost everything — people who have worked hard their entire lives and were promised a piece of “the American Dream.” Now this dream has turned into a nightmare.

“I have never been in this position,” they tell me as the tears run down their cheeks. I cry inside with them, knowing and feeling their sorrows. It’s heartbreaking. Every day, my heart breaks because I know why we are falling. Our societal structure is failing the very people who are its backbone because they have been lied to for too long, and still we are lied to.

The truth is as bright as the morning sun and is as clear as a spring day. Lift these invisible bars for we all need to pray.

Nancy E. Kapp

Goleta