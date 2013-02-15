Santa Barbara Bank & Trust to Hold Community Shred Day

Union Bank/Santa Barbara Bank & Trust will hold a Community Shred Day from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Camino Real Marketplace, 6975 Marketplace Drive, behind Home Depot in Goleta. Shred Day will take place rain or shine.
Items that can be shred:
» All types of paper, any color
» File folders, any color
» No need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands
» “Banker box” containers maximum
We cannot accept cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders. There is a six-box maximum per vehicle.
— Kara Woods represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.