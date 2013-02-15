Canadian Rockers The Guess Who Coming to Chumash Casino Resort

The Guess Who, a Canadian band that rocked the United States with such hits as “American Woman” and “These Eyes,” will bring their North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

The Guess Who made their mark in 1970 with the success of their seventh studio album, American Woman. The title track became the band’s first No. 1 hit in the United States, and the b-side “No Sugar Tonight” also hit No. 1. The album went on to crack the Top 10 in the Billboard Albums chart and also boasted the Top 10 single “No Time,” which peaked at No. 5.

The band is composed of co-founding members Garry Peterson on drums and Jim Kale on bass, along with Leonard Shaw on keyboards, Laurie MacKenzie on lead guitar and Derek Sharp on guitar and vocals. Together, the quintet has been entertaining audiences on its U.S. tour, and it just celebrated the band’s 50th anniversary in the music industry.

It all started in 1962 when the band formed but experienced a few name changes. When the group secured a record deal with Quality Records, the company tried to create some buzz on one of the band’s releases by excluding its name — Chad Allan and the Expressions — and simply displaying the mysterious “Guess Who” phrase on the cover. When the album’s title track “Shakin’ All Over” hit No. 1 on the Canadian pop chart and reached No. 22 in the United States in 1965, the group was officially christened The Guess Who.

In 1969, “These Eyes” became The Guess Who’s first Top 10 hit in the United States. It peaked at No. 6, then “Laughing” climbed the chart and reached No. 10. When the American Woman album ignited the music scene the following year, The Guess Who solidified its place in rock ‘n’ roll history.

In 2000, rocker Lenny Kravitz recorded a cover of “American Woman” that also hit No. 1, giving The Guess Who the rare distinction of having its original and a cover version of its song both top the charts. The hit also rekindled the love affair between rock fans and The Guess Who.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see The Guess Who play their classic hits in one of the best music venues in Santa Barbara County — the Chumash Casino Resort’s 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.