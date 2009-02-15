Here Comes the Rain for the Rest of the Weekend

After a sunny Saturday, the remainder of the Presidents' Day holiday looks to be all wet.

Saturday’s temperatures were brisk but the skies were clear. According to the National Weather Service, South Coast conditions will take a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon as a new storm moves into the region from the Gulf of Alaska.

Sunday’s forecast includes a 30 percent chance of rain in late afternoon, increasing to 80 percent Sunday night, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible. Winds are expected to increase throughout the day, gusting as high as 38 mph Sunday night. The high temperature will be 55.

On Monday, Presidents’ Day, rain and possibly a thunderstorm are expected, along with winds gusting to 44 mph and temperatures in the low 50s. The rain is forecast to taper off Tuesday, although a new storm is expected later in the week.

A fast-moving storm blew through the area Friday morning but was gone by early afternoon. The storm dropped snow levels to around 3,500 feet Friday, providing a photo opportunity for many as it dusted the Santa Ynez Mountains.

