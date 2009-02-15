Semana Nautica Invites You to Create Your Own Event

The 72nd annual festival has plenty of old favorites for contests and competitions, but here's your chance to come up with your own.

The Santa Barbara Semana Nautica Foundation will host its 72nd annual festival July 1-12. Festival organizers are looking for sponsors and participants, of course, but they’re also asking the public for help in proposing new events for the lineup.

Making their debut at this year’s festival are a standup paddle board endurance race, a coed lacrosse tournament and a trail run. There is no event fee for sponsors, which makes it a great opportunity for a nonprofit group or a sports club to put on an event for fun, gain free publicity and attract participants from near and far.

The nonprofit Santa Barbara Semana Nautica Association promotes athletic and recreational activity through a series of mostly athletic events every summer, among them ocean swimming, age group and masters swimming, fishing, water polo, volleyball, beach biathlon, 15k road race, cycling, sailing, lawn bowling, speafishing, adaptive paddling, tennis, water polo, inline hockey, basketball, gymnastics, softball, semipro baseball, tug-of-war and the perennial favorite, the Krazy Kardboard Kayak Race!

Semana Nautica, which draws thousands of participants and spectators, is believed to be the largest and longest-running festival of its kind in the United States.

Dan O’Meara is executive vice president of the Santa Barbara Semana Nautica Foundation. He can be contacted at 805.699.2040 x1214 or at [email protected]