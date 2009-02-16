It Really Is Supposed to Rain Monday — We Promise

A new storm darkens the horizon after two days of sunshine.

Weekend forecasts failed to live up to expectations, but it looks as if Presidents’ Day will more than make up for them.

After leisurely drifting down the coast, the latest storm from the Gulf of Alaska arrived in Santa Barbara County just before 1 a.m. Monday. Before it clears out Tuesday afternoon, the storm is expected to drop two inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The holiday should see the heaviest rainfall — and possible thunderstorms — on Monday morning, along with breezy conditions with winds gusting to 38 mph. By Monday night, the rain should taper off to showers and the winds should calm. Another thunderstorm remains a possibility, however.

During intermittent clearing, be sure to keep an eye on the mountains, as more snow is likely.

Monday’s temperatures are expected to reach 57 for a high and 44 for a low.

Showers are possible Tuesday but sunny conditions should return Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to climb to near 70 the rest of the week.

