Bob Wilcher: Lose Weight the Healthy Way

Why are the majority of Americans overweight? With all of the weight-loss products and pills available to us, why don’t the statistics change?

Well, controlling weight is actually a very simple concept. If the number of calories a person consumes in a day exceeds the number of calories the body uses, then weight will be gained. The opposite is also true, in which case weight will be lost. So, why is this so hard?

It’s difficult because it involves healthy lifestyle habits. It takes a continuous effort of regular exercise and healthy eating to maintain a healthy body. That is the only everlasting way to do it. Losing weight — just like gaining weight — takes time.

Can a person lose weight strictly by changing his or her diet? Yes. However, when regular aerobic exercise is incorporated into one’s lifestyle along with a healthy diet, then it is much easier to manage one’s weight. Why aerobic exercise? It involves the body moving for an extended period of time at an increased energy level, which burns more calories than most other forms of exercise.

Weight lifting and resistance exercises should definitely be incorporated into an aerobic program in order to strengthen the core and improve posture. However, in my experience, most people have very little knowledge about resistance exercises, and should consult a trained professional before starting any program.

While performing aerobic exercise, if you’re not sweating after about 10 minutes, then you’re not working at a high enough level. Benefits of aerobic activity include increased energy level, improved sleep, decreased risk for just about every disease known to humans, increased self-esteem, improved skin complexion, improved digestion and absorption, better sex life, and the list goes on and on.

My advice is to stay clear of diet gimmicks and take control of your own weight management by making some lifestyle changes. It may involve a little help from a professional, but with a clear mental focus, you can stick with it.

An aerobic exercise workout plan should consist of at least 45 minutes of exercise six days a week: 10 minutes to warm up, 30 minutes at an elevated heart rate while sweating and five minutes of cool-down. Your effort level should be 60 percent to 80 percent. Aerobic exercise can include bicycling, jogging, swimming, cross-country skiing, brisk walking, an elliptical machine, a stair-climber machine and any other activity that involves continuous movement at an elevated effort.

Once you have been doing this for a couple of months and feel stronger and more fit, then you’re probably ready to start some interval training. This involves shorter bursts of increased efforts, and this type of exercise can really boost your immune system, resulting in faster results.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara.