CD, DVD Show Homegrown Ways to Save Water

The CD and DVD are available at the library or the city's Water Conservation Program office

By Alison Jordan | February 16, 2010 | 3:36 p.m.

To see hundreds of plants that use little water and to learn how to irrigate using water from your washing machine, check out a CD and DVD now available at the library or through the city of Santa Barbara’s Water Conservation Program.

Ever heard of a flowering bush called red cross kangaroo paws? It uses very little water. On the CD titled “Water-Wise Gardening in Santa Barbara County” are individual photos showing the bush’s red blooms and other pictures showing how it fits in with other plants in a sustainable garden.

The CD can be borrowed from the library, obtained for free from the Water Conservation Program at 630 Garden St., or seen online at www.sbwater.org.

The “Water Wise Gardening” CD offers a database with searchable information on more than 1,000 water wise plants; more than 300 photos grouped into garden tours, all from private and public gardens countywide; and helpful facts, resources and guidance on gardening design and practices.

“Laundry to Landscape” is a DVD that instructs viewers how to install an irrigation system using water from a washing machine. Hosted by ecological designer Art Ludwig, “Laundry to Landscape” is a 90-minute how-to, covering information on tools, parts, installation tricks, options and special situations.

It, too, can be borrowed from the library or obtained for free by visiting the Water Conservation Program office.

In August, the state of California approved installations of clothes washer graywater systems without building permits, depending on conditions from local jurisdictions. In Santa Barbara, that means homeowners are free to install a laundry to landscape graywater system without a permit.

For more information, click here and then on “landscaping and irrigation,” call the water conservation hot line at 805.564.5460 or visit 630 Garden St.

— Alison Jordan is a water conservation coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.

