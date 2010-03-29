Ojai Valley Inn Hosts Fashion Show, Benefit Lunch

The April 25 poolside event will feature Stella McCartney's spring and summer lines

Join Ojai Valley Inn & Spa for a poolside fashion event and vegetarian benefit Lunch, featuring Stella McCartney’s spring and summer 2010 lines, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. April 25.

Profits will be donated to Share Our Strength and Help of Ojai.

Bring the kids, as children’s activities will be offered and a professional face painter will be on hand.

The cost for the event is $60 for adults and $30 for children ages 5 to 12. Children younger than 5 get in free.

Ojai Valley Inn & Spa is just 35 minutes south of Santa Barbara, at 905 Country Club Road in Ojai.

For more information, click here for call 888.697.8780.

— Sam Mogelonsky is a publicist.