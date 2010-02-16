Police Make 1 DUI Arrest at Checkpoints

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI checkpoints Saturday on Cabrillo Boulevard and Chapala Street.
The purpose of the checkpoints was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but to apprehend drivers who are unlicensed or suspended.
The following charges/arrests were made during these checkpoints:
» Driving Under the Influence (DUI): 1
» Driving without a valid driver’s license and/or suspended: 13
» Drivers evaluated for sobriety: 32
» Total vehicles towed: 11
» Vehicles towed for a 30-day hold: 11
» Traffic citations: 15
» Misdemeanor arrest (non-DUI): 2
» Number of vehicles checked: 655
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.