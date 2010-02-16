Santa Barbara Foundation Names New Class of Katherine Harvey Fellows

The Santa Barbara Foundation recently announced its 2010-11 class of Katherine Harvey Fellows.

The Katherine Harvey Fellows program is an example of investing in the next generation of Santa Barbara County leaders and philanthropists.

The new Fellows are Dianne Gayoski Duva, Fahim Farag, Maria Garcia-Cacique, Austin Herlihy, Victoria Juarez, Patricia Madrigal, Sabina Netto, Charles Osiris, Kaye Palomarez, Christopher Pizzinat, Susan Salcido, Julie Sorenson, Judy Taggart, Jaime Valdez and Daniel Zia.

The Katherine Harvey Fellows Program is an 18-month leadership development program that is designed to serve the community and local nonprofit agencies by incubating a leadership cadre through identifying, selecting and educating talented and motivated future community leaders about philanthropy, foundations and nonprofit organizations.

“This unique mentorship enables the exceptional Fellows to understand firsthand what is involved in the many aspects of philanthropy. Participants deepen their knowledge about and commitment to community leadership, service and philanthropy — values that were exemplified by the life of Katherine Harvey,” said Ronald Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “These individuals become familiar with the work of the foundation, learn about pressing community issues, become involved in active grantmaking, and explore ways to make a significant, lasting impact on the community.”

During her lifetime, Katherine Harvey was active in local affairs. She used her fortune to further a number of philanthropic causes. She was active on the boards of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and became a member of the Santa Barbara Foundation in 1940.

She was the first woman to serve on the Finance Committee, and in 1954 was elected the second female trustee. Upon her death in 1962, she left a substantial portion of her estate to the foundation. Her memory is honored by the Katherine Harvey Fellows program.

With more than $250 million in assets under management, the Santa Barbara Foundation is top ranked for investment performance and financial stewardship. It awarded more than $25 million in grants and $2.5 million in student loans in the 2008 fiscal year.

— Alixe Mattingly is the vice president of communications for the Santa Barbara Foundation.