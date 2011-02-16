Crane Students Raise $6,500 for Clean Water in Kenyan Village

A group of 14 seventh-grade students from Crane Country Day School embarked on a project called “Dollars for Drilling” in an effort to raise funds to provide fresh water via a new well in a small village in Kenya.

A large check was donated to Engineers Without Borders at the school’s morning assembly on Wednesday.

Students solicited family and friends, sponsored an Upper School dance, hosted a bake sale and led a Lower School (K through fifth grade) coin drive. They raised $6,500, well exceeding their goal of $5,000.

“After researching issues about the scarcity of clean drinking water in developing countries, the students decided that they wanted to do something to help alleviate the problem in Africa,” said Janey Cohen, Crane’s coordinator of service learning.

The students learned about the need for a well in Lwanda Village, Kenya, from Crane science teacher Phil von Phul, who visited the town with Engineers Without Borders while on sabbatical in 2009.

Engineers without Borders plans to build a well this summer, so the students felt confident that every penny raised will directly support this mission.

Joel Jamison, the school’s maintenance supervisor and resident musician, will host a concert on March 12 with suggested $10 donation at the door to further support this mission.