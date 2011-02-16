Teen Male Stabbed in Apparent Gang-Related Fight Near Bohnett Park

A 17-year-old male was stabbed Tuesday evening during an apparent gang-related fight near Bohnett Park on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, was listed Wednesday in serious but stable condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A call came into 9-1-1 about 9 p.m. Tuesday reporting a stabbing in the 1200 block San Pascual Street.

Police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said a light-colored SUV with alleged gang members reportedly pulled up in front of a man who was with several of his friends, believed to be involved with another local gang.

The group in the vehicle began taunting the man and his friends, and a fight ensued, McCaffrey said. The man was stabbed several times, and his friends began throwing rocks at the vehicle as it sped away. The victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Daniel Gallegos, 18; and Juan Carlos Gomez, 20, were arrested on charges of fighting in furtherance of a criminal street gang. They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

The third companion was a 14-year-old male, who was released to his parents. A criminal complaint will be sent to the juvenile court system.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call detectives at 805.897.2335.

