Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Penderecki String Quartet to Perform at Museum of Art

The ensemble will play three works at 7:30 p.m. Thursday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 16, 2011 | 4:14 p.m.

The popular Penderecki String Quartet will return to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., to perform at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 17 in Mary Craig Auditorium.

The ensemble will play a program of three works: Quartet No. 20 in D-Major, K.499, “Hoffmeister” by Wolfgang Mozart, Quartet No. 1 by Erwin Schulhoff and the Quartet No. 15 in A-Minor, Opus 132, “Heiliger Dankgesang” by Ludwig Beethoven.

The Penderecki String Quartet — with Jeremy Bell and Jerzy Kaplanek on violins, Christine Vlajk on viola and Jacob Braun on cello — was founded in Poland in 1986 at the urging of the great Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki, from whom it takes its name. The ensemble is currently based in Canada.

Schulhoff (1894-1942) was born in Prague, of Jewish-German ancestry, and he died of tuberculosis in the Wülzburg concentration camp near Weißenburg, Bavaria. He studied with both Max Reger and Claude Debussy, and he was involved with many of the exciting artistic currents of his time, such as jazz and Dadaism.

He had a spectacularly successful career — for a while — as a virtuoso concert pianist. But inasmuch as he was both Jewish and communist, he was bound to run afoul of the Nazis once they came to power.

He was one of those who didn’t read the writing on the wall in time. As Walter Benjamin, another Jewish communist who was crushed by the Nazis two years before Schulhoff, said of Franz Kafka, “One is tempted to say: Once he was certain of eventual failure, everything worked out for him en route as in a dream.”

Tickets to see the Penderecki String Quartet are $15 for Museum of Art members and $19 for nonmembers, and can be purchased at the museum’s Visitor Services desk or by calling 805.963.4364. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 