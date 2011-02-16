Gerald Carpenter: Penderecki String Quartet to Perform at Museum of Art

The popular Penderecki String Quartet will return to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., to perform at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 17 in Mary Craig Auditorium.

The ensemble will play a program of three works: Quartet No. 20 in D-Major, K.499, “Hoffmeister” by Wolfgang Mozart, Quartet No. 1 by Erwin Schulhoff and the Quartet No. 15 in A-Minor, Opus 132, “Heiliger Dankgesang” by Ludwig Beethoven.

The Penderecki String Quartet — with Jeremy Bell and Jerzy Kaplanek on violins, Christine Vlajk on viola and Jacob Braun on cello — was founded in Poland in 1986 at the urging of the great Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki, from whom it takes its name. The ensemble is currently based in Canada.

Schulhoff (1894-1942) was born in Prague, of Jewish-German ancestry, and he died of tuberculosis in the Wülzburg concentration camp near Weißenburg, Bavaria. He studied with both Max Reger and Claude Debussy, and he was involved with many of the exciting artistic currents of his time, such as jazz and Dadaism.

He had a spectacularly successful career — for a while — as a virtuoso concert pianist. But inasmuch as he was both Jewish and communist, he was bound to run afoul of the Nazis once they came to power.

He was one of those who didn’t read the writing on the wall in time. As Walter Benjamin, another Jewish communist who was crushed by the Nazis two years before Schulhoff, said of Franz Kafka, “One is tempted to say: Once he was certain of eventual failure, everything worked out for him en route as in a dream.”

Tickets to see the Penderecki String Quartet are $15 for Museum of Art members and $19 for nonmembers, and can be purchased at the museum’s Visitor Services desk or by calling 805.963.4364. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .