Traffic Crashes Affect Commute on Northbound Highway 101

Two traffic collisions affected the morning commute Wednesday on Highway 101.

Two lanes of northbound Highway 101 were blocked at Arrellaga Street in Santa Barbara after a collision about 7:30 a.m. between a truck with a camper and a gold sedan.

The California Highway Patrol’s Incident Report Page indicated that all lanes were open by 8:30 a.m. An ambulance, tow trucks and CHP responded.

Another collision occurred about 8 a.m. between a Ford Ranger and a gray Nissan on northbound Highway 101 at San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

CHP responded. No injuries were reported, but no other details are available at this time.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.