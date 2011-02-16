Jim Roberts: Proposed Cuts Would Put Hundreds of Foster Youths at Risk of Homelessness

Last week as I sat in on a California Senate Budget Committee hearing, I was utterly shocked to hear one of the top administrators for the California Department of Social Services glibly comment on his department’s plan to send 1,000 foster youths to the streets as a budget-cutting maneuver, in addition to closing the door on services to thousands of others.

Did I hear that right? Isn’t this the department charged with protecting — not trashing — abused and neglected children? He presented a very nonempathetic, “Oh, well, these are tough budget times and there will be losers” attitude. Excuse me, but these are foster children who ended up in the state’s care for no fault of their own. These are child victims who now have no family, no support system and, without help, a very bleak future.

So, here is the issue: The state departments of social services and finance have proposed a $19 million — 60 percent — cut in the funding for the Transitional Housing Placement Plus Program (THP+). This program provides supportive housing services to former foster youths for up to two years after they have aged out of the foster care system. Unfortunately, their decision-making process was grossly flawed. Let me explain why.

Last year, the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 12, signed into law by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. This landmark legislation is intended to expand services to foster youths up to age 21, phasing in through 2014.

In the AB 12 negotiations, the co-sponsors agreed to exclude youths placed in group homes in order to control state costs. Now, the Department of Finance is pulling a double cross, proposing to cut funds they had agreed not to. Basically, taking 60 percent of the THP+ budget practically kills AB 12, given the fact that 70 percent of the THP+ budget is allocated for the new AB 12 programs.

Additionally, under the proposal, the state would lose $9 million in federal funding in the first six months the program is implemented! If the state were to leave the full THP+ budget intact and allow AB 12 to be fully implemented. It would save the state general fund more than $19 million by offsetting state expenditures with federal funding.

More salient is looking at this from a cost-benefit analysis. Year in and year out, I hear Budget Committee members query Department of Financial staff if they have conducted a cost-benefit analysis on any proposed budget cuts. In essence, would this really save the state money? Their answer is always the same: no.

But in the case of transitional services to former foster youths, there is a substantiated cost-benefit for not cutting these services. Dr. Mark Courtney of Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago published extensive nationwide research on former foster youths in 2009. One of Courtney’s primary findings was that for every $1 invested in a former foster youth age 18 to 21, there will be a $2.43 return to the public coffers.

Surprise, surprise: Given the opportunity, these young people become taxpayers and not tax-takers! On the other hand, Courtney pointed out that a failure to provide these services cost the public far more than the initial expenditure.

So, would the $19 million cut save California money? No! In fact, it would result in California losing tens of millions of dollars in federal funding and, in the long-term, it would cost California far more in both financial and human capital.

To put this $19 million cut in another perspective, the state spends substantially more on cell phones, furniture and automobiles. What are the priorities?

One of the buzzwords government has dearly embraced in the past decade is “evidence-based practices.” The new rule — and a good one — is that whatever we pay for with public funds needs to be an “evidence-based practice.” Well, providing transitional services to former foster youths is an evidence-based practice.

Courtney and numerous other researchers clearly demonstrate that providing up to two years of services to former foster youths absolutely produces excellent outcomes. These youths are much more likely to complete high school, attend college or vocational training, maintain meaningful employment, be healthy, avoid trouble and become successful. The Family Care Network has been providing transitional housing services for nearly 12 years. We have served nearly 500 youths with a better than 90 percent success rate. That means 90 percent of these young people are making it on their own without public assistance.

California’s treatment of foster youths over the decades has been deplorable. Foster care has been a sure ticket to homelessness, despair and almost a guarantee of future failure. It bears repeating: Nearly 60 percent of former foster youths end up homeless within two years of emancipation; 51 percent are unemployed in the four years of leaving the system with the medium annual income of former foster youths being less than $5,000 after two years; nearly all require public-funded health care; 41 percent get arrested; 42 percent become parents within a few years; 30 percent report selling drugs or prostituting themselves to earn money; and only 2 percent of former foster children complete college.

How would you feel if these statistics described your son, daughter or grandchild? On the positive side, in the past decade tremendous strides have been made in improving the plight of these youths — with the pinnacle achievement being AB 12 becoming law.

Now, the state wants to turn back the clock and once again begin treating foster youth like expendable, second-class citizens. This is wrong! Remember, these are youths who deserve just as much opportunity for success as any of our own children would receive. Please help us speak out against these cuts by contacting the governor and the leaders of the state Legislature. Visit the Family Care Network Web site for contact information. It not only makes good fiscal sense, but it is the right thing to do.

— Jim Roberts is CEO of the Family Care Network.