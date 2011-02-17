Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:45 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School Board Set to Appoint Members to Bond Oversight Committees

Citizens will review spending decisions for the $100 million provided through voter-approved Measures Q and R

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 17, 2011 | 12:25 a.m.

With $100 million in approved bonds, steps are in place to ensure the Santa Barbara School District spends the money in an appropriate way.

Voters passed the elementary and secondary district bond measures in November, and two seven-member citizen oversight committees are in the making to review spending.

On Tuesday, the school board will discuss appointing members from the field of applicants, according to district communications director Barbara Keyani.

Members won’t have any control over what the school board votes to spend the bond money on, but they will review all decisions afterward and can make suggestions for cost savings. The money from bond Measures Q and R can’t be used for operating expenses, only on construction, rehabilitation and equipping of school facilities as well as buying or leasing property.

Committee members must sign economic statements to disclose conflicts of interest and will serve two-year terms with no pay, according to the bylaws.

Monday was the application deadline, and as of Tuesday evening, there were nine applicants for the secondary district oversight committee, five applicants for the elementary district committee and one man who offered to serve wherever needed, Keyani told Noozhawk in an e-mail.

The school board has authority over state-funded projects, the priority and order of construction projects, selecting consultants and construction-related firms, approving project designs, amending the committee bylaws and choosing members.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 