Santa Barbara School Board Set to Appoint Members to Bond Oversight Committees

Citizens will review spending decisions for the $100 million provided through voter-approved Measures Q and R

With $100 million in approved bonds, steps are in place to ensure the Santa Barbara School District spends the money in an appropriate way.

Voters passed the elementary and secondary district bond measures in November, and two seven-member citizen oversight committees are in the making to review spending.

On Tuesday, the school board will discuss appointing members from the field of applicants, according to district communications director Barbara Keyani.

Members won’t have any control over what the school board votes to spend the bond money on, but they will review all decisions afterward and can make suggestions for cost savings. The money from bond Measures Q and R can’t be used for operating expenses, only on construction, rehabilitation and equipping of school facilities as well as buying or leasing property.

Committee members must sign economic statements to disclose conflicts of interest and will serve two-year terms with no pay, according to the bylaws.

Monday was the application deadline, and as of Tuesday evening, there were nine applicants for the secondary district oversight committee, five applicants for the elementary district committee and one man who offered to serve wherever needed, Keyani told Noozhawk in an e-mail.

The school board has authority over state-funded projects, the priority and order of construction projects, selecting consultants and construction-related firms, approving project designs, amending the committee bylaws and choosing members.

