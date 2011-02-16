Santa Maria Students Arrested on Drug Charges

Six juveniles and a teen adult are accused of either possessing or dealing marijuana at Righetti High School

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has arrested seven students of Righetti High School in Santa Maria on drug-related charges.

Three girls, three boys and one teen adult are accused of either selling marijuana, being in possession of the drug or paraphernalia, or being in possession of a knife and/or tobacco products on campus, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The Sheriff’s Department began an investigation after school staff discovered three students who had marijuana in their possession.

The students, ages 14 to 17, have been released to their parents, Sugars said, adding that they face various charges, including possession of more than an ounce of marijuana with intent to sell on campus, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana on campus, possession of a knife and possession of tobacco products.

Trevor Deleon, 18, is accused of being on campus with more than 13 grams of marijuana that was packaged for sales. He was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana for sale, then released on his own recognizance.

