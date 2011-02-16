UCSB Lecture to Examine Issues of Immigration

David Card, class of 1950 professor of economics at UC Berkeley, will give the 53rd Annual Carl Snyder Memorial Lecture at UCSB on March 1, speaking on “Immigration: Economics, Attitudes and Policies.”

His talk will begin at 6 p.m. in the University Center Corwin Pavilion at UCSB. It is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are recommended. Click here or call the UCSB Department of Economics at 805.893.3569.

The Carl Snyder Memorial Lecture is named for the noted economic authority and author who died in 1946. Established in 1960 with a bequest from the estate of Snyder’s wife, Madeleine Raisch, the memorial is used to bring outstanding lecturers in the field of economics to UCSB.

Card, who is also director of the Labor Studies Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass., is a specialist in labor economics. Among his research interests are the causes and consequences of racial segregation, the economic impacts of immigration, and the effects of medical insurance on health-care utilization and on health itself.

He is the author or co-author of several books, including Seeking a Premier Economy: The Economic Effects of British Economic Reforms, Myth and Measurement: The New Economics of the Minimum Wage and Small Differences That Matter: Labor Markets and Income Maintenance in Canada and the United States. He also has published more than 90 journal articles and book chapters.

A former co-editor of the journals Econometrica and the American Economic Review, Card has taught at Princeton University and has held visiting appointments at Columbia University and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Sciences.

He is a Fellow of the Econometric Society and a member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. He is a recipient of the American Economic Association’s John Bates Clark Medal, the Econometric Society’s Frisch Medal and the IZA Prize in Labor Economics from Germany’s Institute for the Study of Labor.