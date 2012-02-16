Goleta Valley Senior Center Prepares to Party at Annual Mardi Gras Celebration

Tuesday's event will feature music, dancing and King Cakes from New Orleans

The Goleta Valley Community Center will play host to the Ninth Annual Mardi Gras Celebration, kicking off at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21.

Amy Mallett, director of the Goleta Valley Senior Center, and GVCC staff are busy preparing for the annual event that looks to attract more than 250 seniors from the Goleta Valley.

Mardi gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” referring to the practice of the last night of eating richer, fatty foods before the ritual fasting of the Lenten season, which begins on Ash Wednesday. In English, the day is sometimes referred to as “Shrove Tuesday,” from the word shrive, meaning “confess.”

Related popular practices are associated with celebrations before the fasting and religious obligations associated with the penitential season of Lent. Popular practices include wearing masks and costumes, overturning social conventions, dancing, sports competitions, parades, etc. Similar expressions to Mardi gras appear in other European languages sharing the Christian tradition. At the Goleta Valley Senior Center, Mardi gras means “Party!”

Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at the GVCC. To purchase a ticket, call the Senior Center at 805.683.1124. Space is limited.

The Mardi gras celebration will include music, dancing, socializing and a fantastic meal prepared at the GVCC with King Cakes directly from New Orleans!

— Rob Locke is general manager of the Goleta Valley Community Center.