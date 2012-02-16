Kellogg School Principal Nancy Knight Announces Retirement

Longtime educator has worked in the Goleta Union School District for 28 years

Kellogg School Principal Nancy Knight announced her retirement at Wednesday’s Goleta Union School District board meeting and will be leaving after 28 years in the district.

She worked as a teacher at Hollister School for 15 years and has spent the past 13 years as a principal.

Knight talked with Superintendent Kathy Boomer about her decision last summer and has enjoyed all of this year’s events while knowing they were her last as principal, Knight said in a statement on the school’s website.

“The students, the heart of every dedicated educator, continue to amaze me daily as they rise to perform at the highest level while enjoying the learning process,” she said.

After her retirement, Knight plans to work as president of the Goleta Education Foundation and spend more time with her family.

Boomer said the district will fill her position this spring.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.