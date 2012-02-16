Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors El Puente Student Adriana Lopez
The aspiring culinary student is recognized for going 'the extra mile'
By Betsy Munroe for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | February 16, 2012 | 3:46 p.m.
El Puente student Adriana Lopez, second from left, is honored by, left to right, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise President Joe Weiland, El Puente teacher Ed Torres, her mother, Maria Lopez, and Rotary member Susan Klein-Rothschild. (Bill Abel photo / Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise)
The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored Adriana Lopez as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for February.
Teacher Ed Torres proudly spoke of how Lopez goes “the extra mile” and gets involved in special school projects beyond the normal work load.
Lopez has been at El Puente for less than a year and plans to return to the public school system. She has plans to go on to culinary school after graduation.
Positive acknowledgment and a plaque are given to each student in honor of the work he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents. Congratulations.
Click here for more information about Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.
— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.
