Woman Dies in Early Morning Fire

A fire that broke out early Monday morning claimed the life of a woman in a home at 3918 Foothill Road.

Three fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the fire at 3:16 a.m., where they reported smoke coming out of the windows of the home.

Firefighters were able to contain fire in the home’s kitchen while searching the home. The woman, whose identity has not been released from the county coroner’s office, was found inside and removed from the home. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire was controlled in an hour, and firefighters found no one else in the home.

A dog was rescued from the home and turned over to animal control.

“No smoke alarm was sounding when firefighters arrived, but we have now found a smoke alarm in the back of the home that is damaged from the fire and did not have a battery installed,” said Eli Iskow, Public Information Officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The rest of the home sustained severe heat and smoke damage, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Write to [email protected]