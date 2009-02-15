She Said, Z Said: Friendship Matters on Facebook

Z: Which do you think is worse: the fact that I’m the last person in America to get on Facebook, or that we’re the last columnists in America to write about it?
She: I’ve got a theory about columnists and Facebook.
Z: Does it involve math?
She: Up until very recently, I avoided Facebook in order to get some work done. What with the sun rising and setting, the birds singing outside and the coffeepot calling my name, I don’t need any other distractions.
Z: Why not? Koss is 9. Our work with him is done, so that will free up all kinds of time.
She: When was the last time you drove carpool? Anyway, in a weak moment I gave into the impulse to sign up for Facebook and am now completely mesmerized by the whirlwind of communication that has taken over my inbox.
Z: It’s no longer just a plethora of Viagra adds.
Z: But aren’t we kind of behind the curve?
She: We’re not that bad.
Z: I don’t know. When Kim welcomed me with, “Next, twitter! Then you will be caught up with everything that is so last year!” I think she was pretty much right on the money.
She: I don’t think writing back, “Up your nose with a rubber hose” exactly disproved her thesis.
Z: I am soooo cool. Even the Fonz thinks so.
She: Besides, there are still plenty of people who are signing up.
Z: I don’t know. When I signed up, it told me that your dad was already on it.
She: No way. Why hasn’t he invited me as a friend?
Z: It means that he doesn’t love you. Or, he might not even know that he’s on it.
She: That sounds about right.
Z: On the plus side, I had 7 million friends almost immediately. Those early adoptors probably felt like they didn’t have any friends at all.
She: I think they only started inviting adults recently. MySpace was for kids, Facebook was for college kids, and telegrams were for the adults.
Z: What happened to e-mail?
She: Too slow. And, it’s beside the point of Facebook.
Z: Which is ...?
She: To prove that I have more friends than you.
Z: It’s not a competition. Loser.
She: C’mon, be honest. You haven’t really made any new friends since eighth grade.
Z: Do old girlfriends count?
She: I’ll spot you a few from college, which is practically unavoidable. As long as I have more friends than you do, the online world still makes sense.
Z: Only you could turn online social networking into a competitive thing.
She: Like that’s not what you were trying to do when you put your