Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 7:03 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Friendship Matters on Facebook

Facebook begs the question: What are you doing right now? Do I really have to answer that?

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | February 15, 2009 | 7:42 p.m.

Z: Which do you think is worse: the fact that I’m the last person in America to get on Facebook, or that we’re the last columnists in America to write about it?

She: I’ve got a theory about columnists and Facebook.

Z: Does it involve math?

She: Up until very recently, I avoided Facebook in order to get some work done. What with the sun rising and setting, the birds singing outside and the coffeepot calling my name, I don’t need any other distractions.

Z: Why not? Koss is 9. Our work with him is done, so that will free up all kinds of time.

She: When was the last time you drove carpool? Anyway, in a weak moment I gave into the impulse to sign up for Facebook and am now completely mesmerized by the whirlwind of communication that has taken over my inbox.

Z: It’s no longer just a plethora of Viagra adds.

She: So instead of feeling totally guilty and stupid about all the time I’ve been spending on Facebook, we can write a column and call it research. Which is what all the other columnists have already figured out, and that’s why there are so many columns about Facebook.

Z: But aren’t we kind of behind the curve?

She: We’re not that bad.

Z: I don’t know. When Kim welcomed me with, “Next, twitter! Then you will be caught up with everything that is so last year!” I think she was pretty much right on the money.

She: I don’t think writing back, “Up your nose with a rubber hose” exactly disproved her thesis.

Z: I am soooo cool. Even the Fonz thinks so.

She: Besides, there are still plenty of people who are signing up.

Z: I don’t know. When I signed up, it told me that your dad was already on it.

She: No way. Why hasn’t he invited me as a friend?

Z: It means that he doesn’t love you. Or, he might not even know that he’s on it.

She: That sounds about right.

Z: On the plus side, I had 7 million friends almost immediately. Those early adoptors probably felt like they didn’t have any friends at all.

She: I think they only started inviting adults recently. MySpace was for kids, Facebook was for college kids, and telegrams were for the adults.

Z: What happened to e-mail?

She: Too slow. And, it’s beside the point of Facebook.

Z: Which is ...?

She: To prove that I have more friends than you.

Z: It’s not a competition. Loser.

She: C’mon, be honest. You haven’t really made any new friends since eighth grade.

Z: Do old girlfriends count?

She: I’ll spot you a few from college, which is practically unavoidable. As long as I have more friends than you do, the online world still makes sense.

Z: Only you could turn online social networking into a competitive thing.

She: Like that’s not what you were trying to do when you put your

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 