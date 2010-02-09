Brendan Huffman: I Swear It’s Time to Deal with the Curses of the Legislature

Want to know why there's so much material for stand-up comedians in the Capitol? I give you #$%@& Exhibit A

Two of my favorite legislators from both parties have come together to champion, ACR 112, which challenges Californians to go one week without cussing.

I’m not much of a cusser, but I’ll do my part.

Since state Sen. John Burton, D-San Francisco, was termed out, I don’t remember hearing much profanity, if any, from legislators, so if there is a problem up in the Capitol, I’m unaware. Apparently, there are still some cussers left, although I would think that most Californians would understand an occasional “holy s—-” from legislators serving on the budget committees or those who stay in touch with former Assemblyman Mike Duval, R-Yorba Linda, the guy who was caught on tape bragging of having sex with a younger lobbyist. Remember him? He was very fond of her eye-patch thong.

In the spirit of Cuss Free Week, I would hope that legislators and their spokespeople could be civil. (I know it’s hard, but it’s only for a week. Take a weeklong furlough if you can’t handle it).

For just one week, I would like to go without sneering between legislators and catty criticisms between spokespeople on the pages of Capitol Morning Report.

This means no unconstructive criticism and name calling, especially as it relates to budget cuts. No more of Republicans “have no heart” and no more Democrats “are spending California into bankruptcy.” Yes, I sometimes agree with these political jabs, but they don’t help the situation. Plus, they are so over-used, they’ve pretty much lost their meanings. New joke writers are needed in Sacramento.

Grow up already. (You, too, Rep. Joe Wilson. Be more like Justice Samuel Alito. When he objected to something President Barack Obama was saying in his State of the Union address, he mouthed disapproval instead of interrupting him).

Hopefully, legislators’ parents didn’t put up with this nonsense, and neither would their employers. Once, I had two good employees working under me who couldn’t get along. Finally, I sat them down together and asked them if they both enjoyed working there. After they responded affirmatively, I told them that if they couldn’t figure out how to work together they’d both be fired. This did the trick, and one day I’d like to tell some legislators just that, especially those running against each other for the same higher office.

So, let’s all get on board with Cuss Free Week and be nice to each other. May Revise, the annual budget proposal ritual, is just around the corner, and we can all make up for lost time then.



— Brendan Huffman is the founder of Huffman Public Affairs, a Southern California-based consulting firm and the co-host of Off the Presses, a weekly talk-radio program on LATalkRadio.com.